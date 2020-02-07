Bulk waste generators must segregate waste to avoid penalty: MCC

Bulk waste generators who had failed to segregate waste scientifically will be penalised by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) from February 10 onwards.

Initially, MCC will collect a fine of Rs 25,000 from bulk waste generators under the Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016. The fine amount will be increased to Rs 50,000 if they do not segregate the waste even after the initial fine. If the bulk waste generators are found not to implement SWM Rules during the third inspection, then MCC will start booking cases against them, MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady warned on Friday.

So far, 1,948 notices have been served to apartments, hotels and other bulk waste generators in the city limits.

Shanady told reporters that 2,820 individual houses were scientifically managing the wet waste generated by them by converting them into compost. There are more than 2,000 apartments and 1,600 hotels in MCC jurisdiction.

Bulk waste generators were informed about the alternatives on disposing of the waste scientifically. The centre had directed all urban local bodies to effectively implement Solid Waste Management Rules (SWM), 2016.

The NGT, while expressing displeasure over the failure to manage solid waste had directed the state chief secretary to appear before them once in three months and elaborate on the measures taken to implement SWM Rules.

He said hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, catering services, chicken stalls, apartment associations, small industries, hostels, educational institutions and other bulk waste generators should hand over dry waste to authorised recycling agencies.

Deadline extended

MCC had created awareness among bulk waste generators on the scientific garbage disposal by various models of biodigesters. Initially, the deadline was fixed on October 31, 2019. Due to elections to the council of MCC, the deadline was extended to December, said the commissioner.

Despite serving notices, many bulk waste generators had not shown keen interest in managing the wet waste in their premises. As a result, waste continues to get dumped at Pacchanady dumping yard. After the February 10 deadline, officials will conduct surprise visits to bulk waste generators, he added.