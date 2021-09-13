Bus service launched on Kushalnagar-Madikeri route

The villagers of Harangi and nearby villages are happy as their long-pending demand to start KSRTC bus service on the Kushalnagar-Madikeri route via Harangi, has been finally fulfilled.

The bus service which started on Monday will be beneficial to the students and workers from the rural areas, who have to travel to Kushalnagar for their studies and work.

People who did not have vehicles have been taking to autorickshaws, paying a higher fare. Making things worse for them, the autorickshaws were not available all the time.

Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayat member Manikantha, from Harangi village, had submitted a memorandum to MLA Appachu Ranjan and transport department officials, urging them to start KSRTC bus service in the region.

Owing to the initiative by the MLA, the bus service has been initiated via the Harangi route.

Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayat president Indira Ramesh offered a puja during the initiation of the bus service.

Speaking on the occasion, Indira said that the people from Sundaranagara, Chikkatturu, Harangi and Atturu were experiencing inconvenience for the last 10 years due to lack of bus transport.

Now, as per MLA Appachu Ranjan's direction, the transport department has initiated the service, she added.

Gram Panchayat members Manikantha and Girish were present.