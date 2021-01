The KSRTC has introduced bus services on Siddapura, Chettalli and Suntikoppa routes.

After realising that the passengers were facing inconvenience after private buses failed to operate, the KSRTC introduced the bus services.

Lacking bus services for the last nine months, the villagers were inconvenienced.

The issue of the lack of transport facility was brought to the notice of KSRTC officials by Shrimathi D Chennamma PU College principal Mandappa and the public.