Bus workers in dire straits due to lockdown

As it has been one and a half months since the lockdown began, the workers of private buses are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The bus drivers, conductors and cleaners have no other option for a living.

Even during last year, the buses were running under a loss. However, the situation has turned worse this year.

The bus workers said that they have not been identified as workers in the unorganised sectors, unlike construction workers and autorickshaw drivers. Therefore, the bus workers are not eligible for the compensation provided under the relief package.

They further said, “The bus workers are not better than daily waged workers. We get our daily bread only if we work. Amid the price hike, our families are suffering. The elected representatives should respond to our woes.”

Bus driver P Madhu said that there are more than 300 bus workers in Somwarpet taluk alone. Only a few of them are carrying out farming. The others are jobless.

Bus conductor Anil said that the bus workers have been doing the same work for the past many years and they cannot switch to other jobs in the current situation.

He urged the government to come to their rescue.