Buses enter roads again as schools, colleges reopen

The buses that were operating with less number of passengers are once again brimming with passengers, thanks to authorities reopening classes for SSLC and II PUC students.

Students wearing uniforms are a common sight in the buses for the last few days.

Owing to the poor patronage from passengers after the Covid-19 induced lockdown, several KSRTC and private buses had stopped their operation. Even the bakery and shops near the schools and colleges had also incurred huge losses.

Now, all the buses have entered the roads and the bakery owners are all smiles.

Schoolchildren are seen bound towards schools and colleges in Srimangala, Balele, Kutta, Thithimathi, Kanoor, Ponnampet and other areas. There are seven primary schools, six high schools, two PU colleges, and one degree college in Gonikoppa.

"As of now, only classes for SSLC, PUC and final year degree students have commenced. Once schools reopen for all the classes, then the number of passengers in buses will increase further," said Kumar, one of the bakery owners.

"We had stopped the bus services for the last nine months. Now, all the buses have entered the road," said a private bus conductor.