Business establishments closed as mark of respect

An eerie silence prevailed on Car Street and surrounding areas of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi after the death of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami was announced.

All the business establishments, hotels and malls remained closed to pay tributes to the departed soul.

Following the announcement of the seer’s death his followers were inconsolable.

As there was tight security (around 750 police personnel were deployed) in and around the mutt, the devotees were not allowed inside Car Street. Despite the security, some people sneaked into the street to catch the last glimpses of their favorite seer.

When the mortal remains of the seer were taken out in a procession, after the rituals were performed inside the mutt, the public gathered on either side of the road to pay tributes.

“The veteran seer, who brought special charm to the temple town, ensured that there was no substitute to him in handling the issues whether it is national, international or even state matters. He was always there to come up with his opinion and guide the society towards righteous path,’’ said veteran artist and professor Udyavara Madhav Achar.

He said although the seer had left his followers, his thoughts and preachings would always remain.

Recalling his association with the seer, Achar said, “Once when I had complained to Pejawar Mutt that a Yakshanaga artiste was struggling to have meal at 9.30 pm on Car Street, somehow the veteran seer came to know about the issue. The seer who had already slept came to the Car Street himself, found the artiste, took him to his mutt and fed him. Such was his humanitarian nature.’’ The slogans all over the street echoed the name of the seer.

Raghavendra Bhat, who knew the Pejawar seer, said the veteran seer had a special attraction. “It is a huge loss to Ashta Mutts and to the nation,” he added.

Thousands of people, irrespective of the faith, gathered at district stadium in Ajjarakadu to pay tributes for one last time. The dignitaries who paid their last respects are Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Krishnapur Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami, Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Theertha, Sode Vadiraja Mutt seer Vishwavallabha Theertha Swami, Kaniyoor seer Vidyvallabha Theertha Swami, Bhimanakatte Mutt seer Raghuvendra Theertha,MP Shobha Karandlaje, former union minister Uma Bharti, RSS leader Prof M B Puranik and others.