Busting the myth: Breakfast served during eclipse

The department of Political Science at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri organised a unique programme on Thursday, in order to rule out the superstitious beliefs associated with solar eclipse.

As a part of the programme ‘Grahana Veekshane – Bhakshane’, the people gathered at the college grounds and had breakfast during solar eclipse, after watching the astronomical phenomenon.

The students and alumni of the college as well as the public were served pulao, boiled egg, tea and coffee.

The programme was conceptualised by Rangappa, Political Science department head.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangappa said that there is no scientific evidence to the belief that no food should be consumed during eclipse. “Do not pay heed to the advice of astrologers. There is no harm in having any type of food during an eclipse,” he said and added that the youth should create awareness among people against superstitious beliefs.

Placards carrying messages, ‘Eclipse is for planets and not for human beings’, ‘Clear the eclipse in the mind’ and ‘Watch eclipse and have food’, displayed by the students on the occasion, drew the attention of onlookers. Field Marshal K M Cariappa College Principal Jagath Thimmayya and staff of various departments of the College were present.