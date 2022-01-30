Busy with video game in hospital; PG student suspended

A PG student of a private medical college in Mangaluru was suspended after a video clip of the said student posted at the casualty block of District Wenlock Hospital allegedly playing a video game went viral on social media.

The student was providing clinical services at the hospital.

It is said that a patient from Bantwal taluk who had suffered injuries on his head after he fell down following high BP was admitted to the casualty block of the hospital on January 23.

Instead of treating the patient, the PG student was found playing a video game using a computer.

After the video went viral, an inquiry was conducted.

District surgeon Dr Sadashiva Shanbhog said that the college management has placed the student under suspension. The student has also been warned.