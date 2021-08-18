By-election for Virajpet Town Panchayat on Sept 3

The by-election for the 13th ward of Virajpet Town Panchayat will be held on September 3.

The seat has been lying vacant after the demise of K B Harshavardhan, a ward member from the BJP and vice president of the Town Panchayat. He was elected in 2018 and passed away in April 2021.

August 23 is the last date to submit the nomination. Scrutiny will be held on August 24 and August 26 is the last date to withdraw the nomination, said Town Panchayat chief officer Chandra Kumar.

