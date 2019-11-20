'Byelection results will decide the fate of state govt'

There is a need to teach a befitting lesson to the disqualified MLAs through byelection results in the state, said former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters during a private visit to Guggehosur in Somwarpet on Wednesday, he lamented that the anti-defection law has lost its power in a democratic set-up.

“The people who have won after contesting from a particular party, have been switching to another party without any regret as if it is normal,” he pointed out.

Stating that the JD(S) has considered the byelections seriously, the former chief minister said that the party has fielded its best candidates in the 15 Assembly constituencies.

He also alleged that pressure is being mounted on Kabbinakanthi Mutt pontiff Shivalinga Swami to withdraw his nomination from Hirekerur Assembly constituency, as the disqualified MLA contesting from the constituency is afraid of losing.

“The fate of the state government will be decided after the results. JD(S) will win more seats compared to BJP and Congress. People who left our party will have no other choice than to return to the party,” he added.

“The BJP-led state government has completely forgotten the flood victims in various districts of the state. The government’s credibility is questionable as the people affected by floods are compensated with Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, which is a meagre amount keeping in mind the losses incurred by the victims,” said Kumaraswamy.

He criticised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for allegedly asking his ministers to forget about people’s welfare for 12 days and to focus only on the byelections.

“Why should anyone call him the chief minister when he is not ready to listen to the woes of the people in distress?” asked Kumaraswamy.