District Health Officer Dr S K Prabhu has been suspended in connection with the loopholes in the counselling for the recruitment of middle-level health providers.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department has issued an order in this regard.

The counselling for the recruitment of middle-level health providers was conducted four months ago and there were a few loopholes in the counselling process.

RCH officer Dr Bharath has been given additional charge of DHO.