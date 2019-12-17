'CAA against secular principles of country'

The members of various organisations under the aegis of Paurathva Thiddupadi Kayde Virodhi Horata Samithi (Action Committee Against Citizenship Amendment Act) staged a protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

Addressing the protest rally at Azad Park Circle, Muslim community leader Rizwan Khalin alleged that the Act was against the secular principles of the country.

“Under NRC, Indians have to prove their citizenship. The amended Citizenship Act will affect not only Muslims but also members of other communities. The Act should be withdrawn” he demanded.

DCC president Dr K P Amshumanth said that the government had no right to question the citizenship of Indians and accused the Centre of trying to divide society on “emotional” issues. JD(S) state vice president H H Devaraj said that nobody can change the constitution and The BJP was conspiring against the rights of the traditional dwellers. CPI leader H M Renukaradhya said the protest will be continued till the Act is withdrawn.

Speaking at Samasta Maha Sammelana organised by State Faizi Association in Madikeri, Shantinagar MLA N A Harris said that the Muslims would sacrifice their lives but will not leave the country.

“We have a right to live in this country. We are born here and have been living in this country from generations. Nobody can expel us from this country”, he said.

Harris stated that some leaders were attempting to change the Constitution. “Such conspiracy will not be tolerated and we will strongly fight against anti-nationals. BJP is daydreaming on the division of the country, which will not come true,” he added.

SKSSF state president Annies Kausari said that the 60th annual conference of the organisation will be held in Kerala from December 27 to 29. The current conference in Madikeri is being held as a prelude to the conference to be held in Kerala, he said. Kodagu district Wakf Advisory Committee President K A Yakub was present.