CAA will affect labour availability for farming sector: MLA

Legislator T D Rajegowda has said that Citizenship (Amendment) Act would worsen the labour shortage problem, particularly for agriculture.

“Most of the sectors are facing shortage of labourers and the problem is acute in agricultural sector. Coffee growers are finding it difficult to harvest crops due to non-availability of labourers. Despite state-of-the-art agricultural implements, labourers are required for operating them. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act will worsen the situation as workers from Assam cannot migrate to the state in search of work,” he said.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating a hobli-level integrated farming campaign (Samagra Krishi Abhiyaana) in Balehonnur. The programme was jointly organised by the departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, cooperation and agriculture produces market committee.

Zilla Panchayat member Chandramma said that apart from agriculture, farmers need to focus on recharging groundwater as well. She said that farmers should make good use of farm pond by obtaining the necessary information from the department of agriculture.

Officials from Coffee Research Centre, Areca Research Centre and progressive farmers educated the participants about improved methods of farming.

Agricultural implements were put on display during the occasion.