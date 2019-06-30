CAD to instal 10 ECG machines in Hassan

Doctors who are part of the Cardiology At Doorsteps (CAD) initiative have a special reason to smile on this Doctors’ Day on July 1.

With the efforts on a WhatsApp network of like-minded doctors, 10 ECG machines will be handed over to remote areas of Hassan district.

Dr Padmanabh Kamath, head of the Cardiology Department and professor at KMC, Mangaluru, told DH, “Lack of ECG facilities and delayed diagnoses are causing deaths in most heart attack cases in rural areas. Patients can be saved if first aid is given in time.”

‘Giving back’

Dr Kamath, who initiated CAD – which is a crusade against coronary artery disease – added, “Normally, doctors are felicitated on Doctors’ Day. This year, we are giving back something to the society in the form of the ECG machines to primary health centres in rural areas, by covering over 10 lakh population in Hassan district.”

The CAD is planning to instal the ECG machines in 25 PHCs in Hassan district in a phased manner, he said.

In Phase 1, up to 10 machines will be installed, from the internal funding of the Whatsapp group, donors and philanthropists, at the community health centre of Hallimysore and Peduvalahippe (Holenarasipura), at the primary health centres at Ramanathapura, Keralapura (Arakalgud), Banavara (Arasikere), Palya (Alur), Vanagooru Koodurasthe (Sakleshpura), and Hagare (Belur), at the community health centre at Shanthigrama (Hassan) and the government hospital at Channarayapattana.

The CAD is also planning to instal ECG machines in the PHCs at Mallipattana, Kattepura, (Arakalgud), Javagal, Haranahali, Kanakatte (Arasikere taluk), K Hosakote (Alur taluk), Kesagodu (Belur), Mattanavike, Baagooru, Karehalli (Channarayapattana), Ankapura, Salagame, Gorooru, Hoovinahalli Kavalu (Hassan), Doddakadanooru, Halekote, Malali (Holenarasipura), Hethooru, and Ballupete (Sakleshpura) in the future. The 10 ECG machines will be installed in PHCs where a large number of patients visit, said Dr Kamath.

160 so far

“The project has already completed installation of 160 ECG machines in remote villages of eight districts – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kasargod, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga – and 10 Janaushadhi Kendras across 4 districts – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru,” he listed out.

“In fact, the installation of the ECG machine at Karkala Government Hospital has saved a life within 48 hours of its installation by diagnosing a patient on June 23,” Dr Kamath informed with pride.