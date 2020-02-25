Cages placed to capture tiger

Ponnampet,
  Feb 25 2020
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 23:09pm ist
A cage has been placed at T Shettigeri to capture the tiger.

The Forest Department has received permission to capture a tiger that had been attacking cattle in Ponnampet region for the last few months. 

The tiger had created fear among the residents of Nalkeri, Bellooru, Harihara, Birunani, Kothooru, Konageri and Besagooru village. The officials have been given permission under the Wildlife Protection Act to capture the tiger by tranquillizing it. 

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials have placed cages at Belluru, Harihara and T Shettigeri to capture the tiger. Even cameras have been placed to trace the tiger. 

