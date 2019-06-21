Calamity hit family seeks death asylum

A family in Kodagu, affected by the natural calamity last year, has sought death asylum by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The family of K K Duryodhan of Niduvattu village near Kaluru had lost its agricultural land during the massive landslides last year. Due to the landslide, a two-acre field belonging to Duryodhan is filled with silt. Two acres of coffee plantation has been ruined.

He has been provided with a compensation of Rs 2,719 for his field. But, no compensation has been given for the coffee plantation, he said.

His brother K K Joyappa too has not been given any compensation for his agricultural land, according to the family.

The members of the family said that many people in the village have obtained compensation for their damaged cowshed, projecting it as their house.

“But, the officials have issued a meagre compensation to our family, even though we deserved better,” they said.

The family members said that they are deprived of a suitable compensation even though all necessary documents have been furnished.

Death asylum

Duryodhan said he has written to the prime minister and the chief minister seeking death asylum, owing to the harassment by the officials.

“The district administration has identified Niduvattu village to be vulnerable to natural calamity. The officials have asked us to shift to another location, which has added to the problem. We are not in a position to leave our house and livestock behind and move to another place. The government should provide a site for a house and an agricultural farm in a safer place,” the family stated in a memorandum.

Fast unto death

Duryodhan said that he would observe a fast unto death in front of Gandhi Mantapa in Madikeri if the government does not provide the family with suitable compensation. Or else, he will commit suicide in front of the DC’s office.

However, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda said that the house in which Duryodhan and his family are living is unaffected by the natural calamity. “The house is intact.”

The official further said that the applicant, Duryodhan, has been provided with a compensation of Rs 2,719 towards his one-acre land. Joyappa is yet to receive the compensation for his field.

Both have applied for compensation towards the same land. The 2.50-acre coffee plantation owned by the family is part of the 136.77-acre land bearing a survey number of 63/2. It is found that the applicants do not possess any record of rights (RTC) for the coffee plantation. The plantation is a ‘bane’ land and is registered in the name of the ‘pattedar’, the assistant commissioner said.

Rehabilitation division ADC reacts

Reacting to K K Duryodhan and K K Joyappa’s claims, T Javaregowda, rehabilitation division ADC, said the plea by the family will be considered and necessary measures will be undertaken soon. The ADC visited the family and assured the members of doing the needful.

The officer said the family has been convinced to take back the decision on euthanasia (mercy killing).