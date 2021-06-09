‘Call for test’ initiative to be started in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty directed MCC officials to start the 'call for test' initiative to increase the testing for Covid-19 in corporation limits. A dedicated phone number will be set up for this purpose.

MAyor presiding over a meeting in the MCC building on Wednesday he said there is a need to trace the primary contacts of Covid-19 victims in order to break the transmission chain. There is a need to set up a helpline for mobile swab collection units. The call for the test will be launched within two days, he added.

The Mayor said that Mangaluru city has 1,266 active Covid-19 cases and two wards had more than 50 active cases. The positivity rate in Mangaluru city is 17%. There is a need to reduce the positivity rate.

"Covid-19 tests should be conducted in those offices where a large number of people work," he stressed.

Covid Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said six teams had been formed to launch a mobile swab testing facility in MCC limits. The staff in the teams are being provided with hands-on training. Taluk Medical officer Dr Sujay Bhandary said that as per the directions of district administration, online registration is mandatory for vaccines. Priority groups are administered vaccines. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar was present.