Call to cultivate Cariappa's ideology

Air Marshal (Retired) K C Cariappa said, “We, the people, should live as Indians first, ignoring the barriers of caste, creed and religion.”

He was speaking at the 121st birth anniversary programme of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya Forum at Field Marshal Cariappa Circle here on Tuesday.

MLA Appachu Ranjan said Cariappa used to reiterate the slogan that the nation comes first. “Cariappa believed in the values of punctuality and honesty. He was known for patriotism. All must cultivate his ideologies,” he said.

Ranjan said that he has requested the chief minister to move a proposal to the Central government to declare Cariappa’s birth anniversary as a national birth anniversary.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that she is proud to work in the homeland Cariappa. Apart from being a land of natural resources and tourist attractions, Kodagu is also known as the land of brave soldiers, she added.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes were paid to the statue of Cariappa. Former minister M C Nanaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Shanteyanda Veena Acchaiah, General Thimmaiah Forum President Col (retd) K C Subbaiah, convener B A Nanjappa, Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah and Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya were present on the occasion.