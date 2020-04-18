Cameras placed inside Bhadra Reserve Forest

Cameras placed inside Bhadra Reserve Forest

B J Dhanyaprasad
B J Dhanyaprasad, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 23:12 ist
A camera trap placed at Lakkavalli range of Bhadra Reserve Forest.

Cameras have been placed at 27 locations to keep a track of wild animals, following the series of death of wild boars at Lakkavalli range, of Bhadra Reserve Forest. 

The beat of officials inside the forest has also been strengthened. In the last 17 days, 11 wild boars and a bison were found dead inside the forest. 

The task force led by ACF of Chikkamagaluru and Lakkavalli division has been strengthened. Cameras help to monitor the movement of wild animals and also to monitor change in their behaviour. It also helps to keep an eye on the death of animals, said Forest Department officials.

Bhadra Reserve Forest is known for elephants, tigers, leopards, wild boars and bison. The series of animal deaths has created fear among people living on the periphery of the forest. 

Camera traps have been placed at Karagali Hadlu, Melugiri Eradane Hadlu, Marada Hadlu Cross, near Chandranahadlu kere, Hulikere Raste, Halagekere, Nagarabavi, Shetrukere and other areas. 

The camera trap also helps to monitor and check the felling of trees by thieves, said officials.

