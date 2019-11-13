Campaign on ‘Child Helpline Se Dosti’ from today

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sadashiv Prabhu said the week-long campaign on ‘Child Helpline Se Dosti’, organised by Child Helpline, India Foundation, will be launched in Udupi from Thursday (November 14).

He told media persons on Wednesday that the programme is organised by the district administration in association with the Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority and the district child helpline.The campaign is being launched across the country.

Prabhu said that November is being commemorated as the month of Human Rights. The month will be marked by organising many children-centric programmes. The campaign is an attempt to introduce the people, the beneficiaries and children to the child helpline 1098, he added.

He said Zilla Panchayat president Dinaker Babu will inaugurate the campaign at Olakadu Government Composite High School.

Elaborating on the number of cases registered under the child helpline in the past six months in the district, Prabhu said 164 cases have been reported.

As many as 148 among the total 164 cases were disposed of and 14 are being looked into, he said.

He sought the cooperation of various departments, including the police department, to solve the cases and ensure justice to children.

The campaign will create awareness among the masses on how to access the child helpline.

The children in distress can easily avail of the benefits and seek effective redressal of their grievances,

he added.

Prabhu said people can approach the child helpline if they come across any violation of child rights. The elders can help the children, being victimised, to approach the child helpline, he said.

District child helpline director Ramachandra Upadhyaya said the children should use the child helpline 1098 and also elders to bring to light unreported violation of child rights.

Prabhu released the publicity materials on ‘Child Helpline Se Dosti’ campaign on the occasion.