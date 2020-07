Following the lockdown announced by the Dakshina Kannada district administration and in Bengaluru by the government, Campco head office in Mangaluru and its branches in Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru will remain closed for business for a week from July 16.

However, the Campco branches under Shivamogga, Sirsi regions, in Udupi district and in Kerala will conduct their business operation as usual.