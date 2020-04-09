Campco resumes Cocoa procurement

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 22:42 ist
Representative image

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Ltd (CAMPCO) resumed procuring wet cocoa beans from farmers in Dakshina Kannada district from Thursday. 

Following the 21-day lockdown, the cooperative had stopped the procurement of the beans. 

The farmers in the region were worried a lot about the procurement process. Initially, the cooperative had asked the farmers to dry cocoa beans till it resumed the procurement.  With the resuming of the procurement, farmers heaved a sign of relief. 

According to Campco President S R Sathishchandra, the beans will be purchased at its branches in Sullia, Vittal, Adyanadkka and Kadaba on every Thursday. It will be procured in Belthangady branch on Mondays and in Puttur on Fridays.

 

