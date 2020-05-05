Campco to procure arecanut

Campco to procure arecanut

DHNS
DHNS, Mangalurur,
  • May 05 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 21:27 ist

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) will start the procurement of arecanut as the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed to a certain extent.

There will be regular purchase of White variety of arecanut at all branches on all days without any restrictions in the limit of purchases and without token system, said Campco President S R Sathischandra.

The red variety arecanut purchases will commence from May 11 in various parts of Karnataka. Pepper purchases too will begin in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts and in Kerala from May 11, he added.
 

