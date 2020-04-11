Campco to procure arecanut from growers

In a major relief to farmers, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) has decided to purchase arecanut from growers in its nine branches from April 13, said Campco president S R Sathishchandra.

The Campco will purchase 1 quintal of arecanut from each farmer member, in a month. To ensure social distancing, it has been decided to purchase arecanut from only 20 members daily, he added.

The farmers can collect the token by dialling the phone numbers of the nine branches where arecanut will be procured. The staff at the branch will give them the date and timings to visit the branch to sell the arecanut. The branch will be opened from 9 am to 2 pm, Sathishchandra said.

The price of ‘chol’ (arecanut harvested an year ago) is Rs 275 per kg while the price of ‘Hosa Adike’ (fresh arrivals) is Rs 250 per kg. The Campco will procure the arecanuts at the same price from the members. The growers should bring a copy of their RTC and membership identity card while visiting the branches.

The areanut will be procured on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Adyanadka-8277355840, Vittal- 9947680655, Sullia-6360053860, Ninthikallu-9663715920, Kadaba-9483790435, Uppinangady-9481759830 and Alankaru-9972321421

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in Puttur-8317494942 and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Belthangady- 9880903258.