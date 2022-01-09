Campus recruitment drive on Jan 13

St Mary's College in Shirva, in association with Diya Systems, will organise a campus recruitment drive on January 13.
Students who have passed BCA, BSc, BE (barring civil and mechanical engineering), BCom (computer applications), MSc, MCA students can take part.
For details, contact: 7975230201. Students can register through the link https://forms.gle/hPXgXjRuBoybeGLe6, stated a release from college principal Dr Herald Ivan Monis.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found
Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship
Surviving the slump in sports
Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds
Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study
A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022
The bearable lightness of less