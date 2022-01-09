Campus recruitment drive on Jan 13

Campus recruitment drive on Jan 13

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 23:44 ist

St Mary's College in Shirva, in association with Diya Systems, will organise a campus recruitment drive on January 13.

Students who have passed BCA, BSc, BE (barring civil and mechanical engineering), BCom (computer applications), MSc, MCA students can take part.

For details, contact: 7975230201. Students can register through the link https://forms.gle/hPXgXjRuBoybeGLe6, stated a release from college principal Dr Herald Ivan Monis.

Campus recruitment drive
St Mary's College
Diya Systems
Udupi

