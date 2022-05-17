Campuses brim with joy as schools reopen in DK

Schools reopened in Dakshina Kannada after the summer holidays on Monday.

Students were seen running to their classrooms and enjoying a bit of chat with their friends, whom they are meeting after a month.

Several schools had made special arrangements by decorating the premises and classrooms to welcome students with balloons, buntings and flowers. Some even welcomed the children with sweets and chocolates.

Campuses were brimming with joy and excitement, with children holding their new bags and umbrellas, walking to the schools.

Children whose schools were nearby were seen holding the hands of their friends while walking towards the school in the morning. A few parents had accompanied their children to the school.

The newly admitted students for class 1 were given a warm welcome by handing over balloons and paper masks with drawings of animals and birds.

Students were taken out in a procession from Mannagudda Gurji to DK ZP Higher Primary School.

The SDMCs and teachers had cleaned the classrooms and school premises during the weekend to welcome the children.

For the next 15 days, the schools will implement the ‘learning recovery’ (Kalika Chetarike) programme. The state government has decided to hold the ‘Malebillu–Makkala Habba’ during the fortnight, to engage children in learning, through activities.

From games like Lagori, Channamane, to activities like drawing, staging plays and preparing clay models, the students will be involved in varied fun-filled activities in

their schools till month-end.

DDPI K Sudhakar said the government has given a set of modules with the day wise activities.

There will be days exclusively for art, storytelling, poetry, environment, history and home science, during the fortnight, he added.

The Makkala Habba will end with Shaala Sringara (decorating the school) activity on the 15th day.

The school reopening was held grandiosely at Chethana Child Development Centre. The differently-abled children took out a procession with kalasha, umbrellas, nadaswara and chende from Bishop House to Chethana School. Flowers were sprinkled on the children.

Upasana Kalathanda presented dance and music on the occasion. Sur Sangeeth team presented a musical programme.

Akshara Foundation and Drithi Foundation had organised a mathematics-based learning camp at Government Higher Primary School in Bikarnakatte.

Speaking on the occasion, Mangaluru South BEO Dr Prashanth Kumar said that the quality of education can be improved with community participation in government schools.