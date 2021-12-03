Cancellation of BPL cards opposed

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 03 2021, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 23:37 ist
Members of Congress Minority Cell submit a memorandum to a food department official. DH Photo

Members of the City Congress Minority Cell submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, urging him not to cancel the BPL cards of financially backward communities and labourers.

The members, led by City Congress Minority Cell president K G Peter, also submitted a memorandum to a food department official and opposed the move to cancel the same.

He said that the BPL cards of utterly poor people are cancelled and are replaced with APL cards, even though they have all eligibility to hold the BPL card. This has been causing problems for the poor.

They are not able to avail government benefits meant for them. Those who depend on daily wages will not be able to purchase groceries from outside if their BPL cards are cancelled. Such families are struggling for meals, he added.

Cancelling BPL cards only because people own vehicles is not the right measure. Many people purchase vehicles for work, after borrowing loans, he said.

Peter urged the deputy commissioner to direct the officials concerned not to cancel the BPL cards of the beneficiaries.

The cancellation of the cards is done without intimating the cardholders. This has been creating panic among the cardholders, he added.

City Congress Minority Cell secretary M A Fayaz and others were also present.

