Cancellation of trains: Students stranded at UP

Due to the cancellation of trains, students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mudipu, who are studying at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Uttara Pradesh, are unable to return to their native till March 31.The parents of the children are anxious over the situation.

Under migration policy, Class IX students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mudipu had gone to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in J P Nagar district of Uttara Pradesh to pursue their studies for one year. After completing their studies, they should have returned to their native on March 22 and 24.

However, owing to Covid-19 scare, the train services had been suspended across the country and the students have remained stranded at the Vidyalaya in Uttara Pradesh.

Train tickets were booked for their return on March 22 and 24. Now, the tickets have been cancelled. Owing to the cancellation of trains, even parents who had gone to accompany their children to Uttara Pradesh also remained stranded in UP.

The parents have urged Central government and district administration to make an alternative arrangement to get them back to their native.