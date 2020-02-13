Candidates list to be finalised soon, says BSY

BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa said that he had discussed with party National President Amit Shah on ticket aspirants on Friday.

“After discussing with the state leaders, I will shortly leave for Delhi to finalise the list of candidates.”

Speaking to media persons here, on Saturday, he said it was left to the Congress and JD(S) to decide on giving ticket for Sumalatha. However, it was not good on the part of Public Works Department Minister Revanna to comment on Sumalatha.

“No efforts have been made to admit Sumalatha to the BJP. The BJP has not taken any decision on supporting Sumalatha if she decides to contest as an independent candidate,” he clarified.

He said the voters of Mandya would teach a lesson to those who threaten and speak in low tone.

Yeddyurappa said father-son duo had no moral right to speak on Modi.

“The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be announced within a day or two. I have been touring all the constituencies to win at least 22 seats. There is Modi wave all over the state.”

He said that the coalition government was of no use in Karnataka. Corruption is rampant all over. Kumaraswamy is known for cheating people and the voters will teach a lesson to him in forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Yeddyurappa said more than 20 Congress MLAs were telling that Kumaraswamy was not their chief minister. As chief minister, Kumaraswamy has been taking keen interest only in development works at Hassan, Ramanagara and Mandya.