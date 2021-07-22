Capella's sweet treats will leave you speechless

On a cloudy evening, if you are in the mood for something not too heavy on the stomach, then visit Capella Patisserie's page on Instagram for mind-boggling varieties of sweet treats, cakes, cheesecake jars, macarons, cupcakes...the list is endless.

Beginners can order Cheesecake jars, which come in cute glass bottles. Whether be it Nutella, Blueberry, or Rasmalai, or Mango or Jamun cheesecake jar, the experience will leave you drooling for more. The cheesecake with the crust just melts in the mouth.

The classic Nutella Sea Salt cookies, eaten any time after breakfast, lunch or dinner, oozes nutella. Customers also vouch for Capella's amazing cakes, which are customised to any event, macarons, cupcakes, Basque Cheesecake (available on a pre-order basis), rich and fudgy chocolate brownies.

"In cakes, our Ganache cake with buttercream frosting, macrons, Nutella sea salt cookies, burnt basque cheesecakes, sundaes and cupcakes are hot favourites of our customers," informs the couple-Prajval Rai and Manisha Rai, who are pioneers in cloud kitchen in Mangaluru.

Manisha says she learnt the art of making cakes by watching cake shows on television.

She honed her skills by buying a few cookbooks. Initially, Manisha was content with baking for friends and family members. A year later she began a monthly sale called, 'cupcake day,' on one Saturday.

With the cupcake day becoming an instant hit, every week went onto become a cupcake day for the couple. As orders increased on daily basis, Manisha and Prajval decided to sell their treats and cupcakes under the brand name, 'Capella'. From then there was no looking back for the couple.

"We expanded with growing customers from a home baker to building a brand," Manisha recollected nostalgically.

The challenges in her venture include sourcing raw materials.

"We use high-quality products and all had to be sourced from Mumbai or Bengaluru," she added.

Expressing gratitude to her family for supporting her venture from day one, she adds that without their support, the venture would not have been possible. The couple's future plans include expanding to other cities.

"We have started an outlet in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, and it is operating as a cloud kitchen," adds Manisha.

The tagline on Capella Patisserie's page on Instagram declares - 'Go ahead and indulge...happiness guaranteed."

For queries, readers can contact Capella Patisserie (8123703000).