Captured wild elephant released to sanctuary

The female wild elephant which was recently captured in Nelyahudikeri has been released to Nagarahole sanctuary.

District Chief Conservator of Forests Santhosh said that the 20-year-old female elephant was captured in Mary Land coffee estate, by the Forest Department, with the help of tamed elephants.

Initially, the elephant was to be shifted to the Dubare elephant camp. But later, the female elephant was released into Nagarahole sanctuary.

The CCF meanwhile said that seeds of fruit-bearing plants like jack-fruit will be sown in the forest for the sake of elephants. Bamboo is also planted in the forest land. Various other plants will be planted to provide fodder for animals in the forest. Desilting is carried out every year in the lakes in the forest region.

Meanwhile, the Raitha Sangha leaders urged the Forest Department to capture the wild elephants in Virajpet taluk.

A herd of wild elephants was recently spotted in Nelyahudikere and Abhyatmangala region. More than 10 elephants were found in a plantation in Katibane. The rapid response team had driven the elephants back to the forest.