Car crashes against a tree

A car met with an accident as the driver lost control after an elephant came in the way.
The incident took place in Hundi village on Sunday.
Muttappa, a staff member of Canara Bank, Chenayyanakote, was travelling on Hundi road when an elephant suddenly entered the road from a nearby plantation.
Muttappa, who was terrified, lost control over the car. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road, crossed the fence of a plantation and crashed against a tree.
As the airbag of the car opened, Muttappa escaped danger.
