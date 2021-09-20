Car crashes against a tree

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Sep 20 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 21:44 ist

A car met with an accident as the driver lost control after an elephant came in the way.

The incident took place in Hundi village on Sunday.

Muttappa, a staff member of Canara Bank, Chenayyanakote, was travelling on Hundi road when an elephant suddenly entered the road from a nearby plantation.

Muttappa, who was terrified, lost control over the car. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road, crossed the fence of a plantation and crashed against a tree.

As the airbag of the car opened, Muttappa escaped danger.

