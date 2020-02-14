Car involved in a hit-and-run case traced to BJP leader

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2020, 23:14pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 00:23am ist

Kadaba police succeeded in tracking down a car involved in a hit-and-run case six months ago and arrested the driver, one Prashanth, on Friday.

On September 9, 2019, 48-year-old Sumathi was knocked down by a speeding car in Nettana near Billinele village in Kadaba police station limits. The car driver, however, sped from the scene without rushing the victim to the nearest hospital. Sumathi died en route to the hospital.

Based on footage from CCTV cameras, the police succeeded in tracking down the car, which is owned by BJP leader Arun Kumar Putthila.

Kadaba police arrested the car driver Prashanth and investigation is on, said sources.

