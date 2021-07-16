Car slips from flyover, falls on service road

A car overshot from the flyover in Mahaveer (Pump Well) Circle and fell on the service road on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told police that the doctor of a private hospital was travelling from Thokkatu to Mangaluru. A vehicle speeding from the opposite direction ran over a puddle of water splashing water on the doctor’s vehicle on the flyover.

The doctor, blinded by the splashed water, lost control and fell onto the service road. The public rushed to the doctor’s aid and pushed the vehicle to a safe place.

Molestation

Abdul Dawood, accused of molesting and robbing about Rs 14,000 from a woman, at a Unisex saloon, was arrested by police and remanded in judicial custody.

A case in this regard was registered in Pandeshwar police station based on the complaint from the woman.

Arrested

One Chandrakanth Poojary who had evaded arrest for 16 years in an assault case in Permude village on the city’s outskirts, was arrested in Mumbai by Bajpe police.

Chandrakanth Poojary alias Annu on January 10, 2005, assaulted one Vishwanath Amin with a bottle and issued death threats. A case was registered in Bajpe police station.

During the investigation, Chandrakanth’s brother Vasudeva alias Vamana, an associate of Chota Rajan, was shot dead during an encounter with Mumbai police.

Bajpe police, acting on a tip-off, tracked down Chandrakanth who was a vegetable vendor in Andheri, Mumbai.

Assault on police

Johan Sequiera and Nowel Sequiera, accused of assaulting policemen at Urva police station, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody till July 29.

While two cases were registered against Johan and Nowel, another accused who was a minor was produced before the juvenile court.

Theft cases

Following an increase in theft cases under Mangaluru commissionerate limits, post lockdown, police conducted a parade of robbery and burglary suspects at different police stations on Thursday.

As many as 252 people were taken into custody who were earlier involved in vehicle thefts, house burglaries, temple break-ins, chain snatching and cattle thefts. They were questioned to ascertain how they were eking a living, said police sources.

As many as 179 mobile phones and 67 vehicles were seized from the accused. Cases under section 110 CRPC are registered against 120, under section 107 CRPC against 97 and under section 27(B) NDPS against 35 of them.