Car Street identified for ‘Heritage Walk’

The stretch connecting Car Street from KS Road has been identified as ‘Heritage Walk’ under the Mangaluru Smart City Project, said Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, on Tuesday.

He told mediapersons that with the support of stakeholders and residents, the Heritage Walk project would be implemented at a total cost of Rs 14.59 crore.

Kamath said officials from Mangaluru Smart City Limited had convened a meeting to apprise residents, members of temple management committees, about the Heritage Walk project at Srinivasa Kalyana Mantap on VT Road here recently.

“Well-known architects were also invited to the meeting to offer suggestions for the Heritage Walk project,” Kamath said.

He said that he had asked officials whether the heritage walk stretch which ends near Srinivas Theatre can be extended further through Lower Car Street to connect to Mangala Corniche (Outer Ring Road) connecting Netravathy Bridge to Kulur Bridge road.

Kamath clarified that Mangaluru Smart City projects, planned as per Public-Private Partnership (PPP), include multi-level parking commercial complex planned at old Hampankatta bus stand.

This has been delayed due to teething problems. Kamath expressed the hope that due to a series of meetings with officials of the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd, the work on different projects would pick up pace.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for the upcoming sports complex and indoor stadium at Urwa Market at a cost of Rs 35 crore. As much as Rs 10 crore has been released for the development of Mangala Stadium in a phased manner. Tender has been called for the development of Gujjarkere lake at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The deadline for the submission of tender is December 31,” Kamath said.

Development of Kadri Park connecting road will be taken up at the cost of Rs 12 crore. Yemmekere swimming pool worth Rs 24.96 crore is in the tendering process. Work will be taken up soon after public grievances are resolved,” he added.