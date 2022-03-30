Career guidance programme held for nurses

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, conducted a career guidance programme for nurses, in association with the United Kingdom’s Hampshire Hospitals of NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday.
The programme aimed at helping deserving nursing candidates to pursue their careers in Hampshire Hospitals UK.
The aspirants were appraised on the procedures and formalities to go to the UK and to work with Hampshire Hospitals.
Manipal’s Dr Suba Sooria, head of nursing services; Charmine Crystal Salians, nursing training and quality in-charge and Chitra Kamath, deputy nursing superintendent, were present at the programme. They were later felicitated by Vincent D’Souza of Hampshire Hospitals, United Kingdom.
