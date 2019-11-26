Carnatic music festival in M’luru from Nov 28

Sangeetha Parishath, Mangaluru, in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Ramakrishna Mutt, will organise a Carnatic classical music festival at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaladevi, from November 28 to December 1.

Speaking to reporters, Parishath President M V Pradeep said that the festival will feature Carnatic classical music concerts by well-known artistes. The festival will be inaugurated by Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Managing Trustee Raghavendra Shasthri in the presence of Swami Jithakamananda, president of Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru. Dr C R Ballal, honorary president of the Parishath, will preside over the programme.

After the inauguration, R K Shriramkumar, Amritha Murali, renowned artistes from Chennai will render a vocal duet in memory of renowned Saxophone artiste late Kadri Gopalnath.

On November 29, Vijay Siva, Chennai, will present a vocal concert at 5 pm.

On November 30, vocal concerts will be rendered by Medha Manjunath of Mysuru at 3.30 pm and M R Sudha from Mysuru at 5 pm.

On December 1, the concerts will begin at 10 am, with a vocal recital by Ananya Ashok from Chennai, followed by a concert by Siddharth Prakash of Chennai at 2 pm.

Valedictory

The valedictory of the festival will be followed by a unique Carnatic Quartet by Shreya Devnath and team at 5.30 pm. The Carnatic Quartet will feature violin, nagaswara, mridanga and tavil. The programme is organised in the memory of art critic late A Ishwarayya.

Pradeep said that the main concerts of November 28 and 29 will be preceded by vocal concerts by Ashweeja Udupa and Gowtham Bhat P G, the winners of music competitions organised by the Sangeetha Parishath in junior and senior categories.

He said the ‘Young Talent Awards’ will be given to Gowtham Bhat P G, Harshitha Bhat, Shreesha R P and Ashweeja Udupa. The winners of music competitions held in connection with the music festival will also be honoured on the occasion.