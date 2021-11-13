Cartoon Habba from December 3

Cartoon Habba will be organised at the Kalamandira in Kundapura from December 3 to 5, informed cartoonist Sathish Acharya.

The theme of the festival is 'Bharatha Mundina 75 Varshagalu.' Cartoons will be exhibited during the three-day event.

Training will be imparted on caricatures, writing captions for cartoons, cartoon competitions for students and parents.

The funds raised from caricature sketching will be used for helping poor students. Covid warriors will also be felicitated on the occasion.

Former MLC Y S V Datta will inaugurate the Habba.

A series of cartoons by various cartoonists on Puneet Rajkumar will be exhibited on the occasion.