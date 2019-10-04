Case against ‘faulty’ road

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said the Mangaluru police had invoked section 198 A under Indian Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act citing defect in road engineering leading to death of a motorist in Kavoor Police Station limits.

Dr Harsha told reporters here, on Friday, that the police had submitted a report to the court and the court in turn would probe the reasons behind the accident by seeking expert opinions.

A fine of up to Rs one lakh can be collected from the erring institution.

According to police, the edge of the iron beam placed near the railway bridge at Kembar led to the accident and claimed the life of a motorist recently. For the first time, the police have invoked the section of the New Motor Vehicles Act raising the issue of default in the structural engineering, he said.