Case against youth for pelting stones at Mangaluru Police personnel

A case has been registered against a youth for pelting stones at police personnel who were on duty on the border at Murooru in Sullia.

The accused has been identified as Sinan. As the police announced not to cross the border to Kerala, the youth started pelting stones at the police personnel and injured ASI Bhaskar Prasad and police Rama Naika. He also pelted stones at highway patrol vehicle at the spot.

The accused later fled the spot.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 504, 323, 332, 353 and also for damaging government property.

