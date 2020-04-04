Case against youth for pelting stones at cops in M'luru

Case against youth for pelting stones at Mangaluru Police personnel

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 04 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 08:08 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File Photo)

A case has been registered against a youth for pelting stones at police personnel who were on duty on the border at Murooru in Sullia.

The accused has been identified as Sinan. As the police announced not to cross the border to Kerala, the youth started pelting stones at the police personnel and injured ASI Bhaskar Prasad and police Rama Naika. He also pelted stones at highway patrol vehicle at the spot. 

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The accused later fled the spot.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 504, 323, 332, 353 and also for damaging government property.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Kerala
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

 