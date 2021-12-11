Case booked against 3 Facebook accounts for derogatory comments on Gen Bipin Rawat

The Mangaluru South Police have booked a case against three Facebook accounts for allegedly indulging in spreading derogatory and celebratory messages on social media in connection with the tragic death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in an army helicopter crash.

The complaint has been registered following a complaint submitted by one Sushanth Poojary from Kulshekar in Mangaluru.

In his complaint, he alleged that three Facebook accounts had posted derogatory comments on the tragic death and also on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

“The police are investigating whether three FB accounts are original accounts or fake accounts and the origin of such posts. The comments were posted from Bengaluru, Karkala and unknown sources,” said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have booked a case under various sections of the IPC.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday had also directed the police to book FIR against those who posted hate messages in this regard in Karnataka.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath too in a press release had said that stringent action should be initiated against those miscreants celebrating the tragedy. “I have already held talks with the City Police Commissioner in this regard,” he said.

