Case filed against dental college in Virajpet

  • Apr 27 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 23:28 ist

A case has been registered at Virajpet Town Police Station, against the management board of a dental college in Maggula village, which has been conducting preparatory examinations, violating the government guidelines.

The order to close educational institutions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic was not followed by the college.

Tahsildar Yogananda and police personnel carried out an inspection on Monday and found that the college has conducted an examination. Also, the college canteen was open and students were having food.

Tahsildar Yogananda said that the Covid-19 regulations were blatantly violated by the college. Therefore, a complaint has been registered.

Virajpet

