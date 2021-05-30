Cases against 7 for violating Covid norms

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • May 30 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 23:03 ist

Cases have been registered against seven people who were conducting prayers at Makka Masjid in Sunkadakatte, violating the Covid-19 regulations, on Saturday night.

The Covid-19 inspection team conducted a raid on Saturday night at 8.20 pm and found seven local people performing Namaz without wearing masks.

Cases have been registered in the town police station.

Pradeep Kumar and Nanaiah from the inspection team and town police station ASI and staffer Lokesh took part in the raid.

