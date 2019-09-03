Cases of orthoviral fever on rise in Chikkamagaluru

There has been a spread of orthoviral fever in Chikkamagaluru town. Along with fever, the affected people are suffering from joint pain, swelling in the joints and severe pain in the knees, elbows and other parts of the body.

Patients are seen frequently visiting hospitals and clinics for treatment. Even after two to three months, however, the pain fails to subside.

Sripathi of Krishna Medical Store said, “There has been a rise in fever cases. I had suffered from a fever two months ago. During the examination, it was confirmed as orthoviral fever. The pain in my joints and swelling in my legs have not subsided. I have availed of treatment but am yet to recover.”

The residents of Basavanahalli, Ramanahalli, Vijayapura, Gowrikaluve, Maduvana and Tippunagara are suffering from fever. Lack of cleanliness and mosquito menace are said to be the reason for the fever.

Vijaya Mohan from Basavanahalli Layout said, “All my family members are suffering from fever and joint pain. Painkiller injection gives only temporary relief. I am unable to walk properly.”

Majority of the suspected dengue patients from Chikkamagaluru are availing of treatment at Manipal, Mangaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga.

Dr Gangadhar from the District Hospital said, “More than 150 patients suffering from fever visit the hospital daily. Majority of the patients are suffering from viral fever.”

District Hospital surgeon Dr S Kumar said, “The blood samples of 1,062 patients were tested and 114 were suffering from suspected cases. All the patients have been treated. People should give priority to cleanliness and checking mosquito menace.”