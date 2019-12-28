Cases of suicide increase in coffee land

There has been a rise in suicide cases in coffee land for the last few years. In the last three years, 1,062 persons have committed suicide, of whom the majority are men.

Financial distress, family discord, an illicit affair, love failure, disease and health complications are some of the reasons that led people to take extreme measure to end life.

Out of 1,062 persons who committed suicide, 794 are men. As many as 60 of them are within the age group of 20 years, 332 persons are in the age group of 21 to 35 years. Nearly 378 persons are in the age group of 36 to 50 years and 292 persons are above 50 years old.

There has been a decline in farmer’s suicide cases. Owing to family discord, a traffic police constable had committed suicide a few months ago. After the crops were damaged in a natural calamity, a farmer had shot himself dead. In the month of December, eight suicide cases have been reported from various parts of the district.

Aralaguppe Mallegowda Government District Hospital psychiatrist Dr Chandrashekar told DH, “Several women attempt to commit suicide but they are not successful in ending their lives. More number of men succeed in ending their lives. There has been an increase in suicide cases by consuming poison and hanging self.”

Farmer Chandre Gowda said, “Death is not a solution to the problem. One should not lose confidence while facing challenges.”

Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pande said, “There are cases of outsiders committing suicide in Chikkamagaluru.”