Cases registered against retired officials

Criminal cases have been lodged against eight people, including two retired officials for illegally selling a portion of the government land obtained on lease 83 years ago.

The owner and K Kora, a representative of Port Land Rubber Company in Makutta had obtained 1288.75 acres of land from the government on lease for a period of 99 years, towards rubber plantation. But, in 1980, the company representative K Kora and others sold 118.87 acres of land out of the total land, illegally, to B C Paulose, Chinnamma Mathew, Mathew and U Mathew, on March 25, 1980.

The lands sold were registered at the Sub Registrar’s Office in Virajpet, under record number 570/1979-80. The revenue officials had created fake certificates for the sold lands and the lands were transferred in the name of the buyers.

The illegality came to light while examining the land records in Virajpet taluk office recently. Tahsildar Purandara submitted a complaint to the city police station.

The police have registered a complaint against Port Land company owner, representative K Kora, buyer B C Paulose, Chinnamma Mathew, Mathew, U Mathew and the then revenue inspector K B Ayyappa and the then deputy tahsildar M C Ponnappa. An FIR has been registered against the accused.