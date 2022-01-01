Catholic Church strongly forbids any forced conversion: Bishop

“Many follow Jesus willingly and lovingly. For Jesus does not reject anyone who comes after him. Freedom is at the centre stage,” said Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

He was addressing a gathering during Bandhutva Christmas Celebration at Bishop’s house.

Quoting the Bible, the bishop said, “One can follow Jesus only if he/she wants to follow him.”

He said that the law of the Catholic Church strongly forbids any forced conversion or fraudulent means.

“The issue of forced conversion is a highly exaggerated subject,” the bishop stressed.

“According to the Catholic faith, the real fear is that the misinterpretation of allurements could end up in abandoning even the lawful charitable activities being planned for the needy and beneficiaries. These good works would be given up, out of fear which is a matter of concern. Who is responsible for this preoccupation?” the bishop asked.

On Bandhutva, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha said, “It is an occasion to experience brotherhood. Jesus is our model to become humane, kind, loving and gentle. Celebration of the birth of Jesus is an incentive to become brothers and sisters to one another filled with forgiveness and compassion.”

“We only collaborate lovingly and joyfully in the plan of God to be one in fraternal love. We are ‘Bandhu’ to each other, for Christ is the ‘Bindhu’”, said the bishop.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Bandhutva echoes a great feeling that all people belonging to different religions are united together in love and brotherhood. I, along with my department will work sincerely to realise the dream of all citizens.”

CSI choir group members from the city filled the gathering with melodious Christmas carols.