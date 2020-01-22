Cattle fair held in Birur

A large number of farmers participated in the cattle fair, which is more than a century old at Devaraj Urs Amrit Mahal breeding centre on Wednesday.

The fair has showcased Amrit Mahal breed of cattle, known for their strength, endurance and speed. As many as 192 calves and 12 Amrit Mahal bullocks took part in the fair.

Even the names of calves like Kukkodi, Sharade, Belligejje, Kaveri, Ranganatha, Obaladevi, Devagiri, Kempa, Gange, Mudre and Kalinga attracted the attention of the farmers.

As the bidding began, the frenzied farmers shouted at the top of their voice to outdo their rivals.

The high point of the fair was when the bid touched Rs 2.01 lakh for a pair of calves. Pedobayya of Challakere purchased it. Later, another pair of calves were purchased for

Rs 1.51 lakh.

By auctioning 60 pairs of calves, a sum of Rs 56 lakh was collected. More than 300 people from Koppal, Chitradurga, Mandya, Mysuru, Shikaripura, Haveri, Soraba, Channarayapattana, Arasikere, Hassan and other places took part.