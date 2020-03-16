Cattle fair held without hindrance in Ajjampura

In spite of the state government’s locdown to fight coronavirus, a cattle fair was held without any hindrance, in a ground situated in front of the taluk panchayat in Ajjampura.

Over 800 cattle took part in the fair, along with thousands of people. Customers from outside the district too had taken part to purchase cattle, said the tax collector of the cattle fair.

With the coronavirus scare looming large, the number of commuters in trains and buses have declined drastically. The business establishments too were affected in the taluk.

Ajjampura PDO Srinivas said that the shandy scheduled to be held on March 17, 23 and 24 has been cancelled. The meat shopowners have been directed to maintain cleanliness.