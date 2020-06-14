Cattle trader 'assaulted' in M'luru

A cattle trader, who was transporting cattle to a slaughterhouse in his vehicle, was allegedly assaulted by members of Bajrang Dal, who had held him on Sunday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

Abdul Rehman, cattle trader, accused members of Bajrang Dal of tying him to the vehicle and assaulting him. Police from Urwa police station rushed to the spot and took Rehman into custody. Rehman claimed that he had purchased 10 buffaloes from a trader in Ranebennur in Haveri district. After selling six buffaloes, he had decided to sell the remaining four buffaloes to the slaughterhouse in Kudroli.

Urva police registered a complaint lodged by Rehman and also a counter complaint filed by the members of Bajrang Dal. The police subjected Rehman to Covid-19 test ahead of producing him before the Magistrate.

